JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $257,390. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

