JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.37% of XL Fleet worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in XL Fleet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

XL Fleet Stock Up 30.9 %

XL Fleet stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.14. XL Fleet Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $161.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at XL Fleet

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XL Fleet in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Tech purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,711.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $96,272 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About XL Fleet

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.