JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,560 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of Hilltop worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hilltop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hilltop by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

