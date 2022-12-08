JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of IPG Photonics worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $89.23 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $176.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $445,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,399,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,156,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,700. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

