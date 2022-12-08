JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of BancFirst worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BANF opened at $93.52 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.10.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

BancFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.



