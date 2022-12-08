JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 223,097 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of JetBlue Airways worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 182,026 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $2,809,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 79.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBLU. Melius started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

