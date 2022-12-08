JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 257,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Fluor worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Fluor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $302,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fluor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Stock Down 0.5 %
FLR stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
