JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 257,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Fluor worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Fluor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $302,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fluor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

