JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 7,209 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of SiTime worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,847,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SiTime by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 15.7% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 428,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,244 shares of company stock valued at $715,401 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Stock Performance

SiTime stock opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.03.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

