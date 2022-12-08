JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 57,386 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Simply Good Foods worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

