Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.97% from the company’s current price.

RXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on RXO in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE:RXO opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. RXO has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

RXO Company Profile

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

