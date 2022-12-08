IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

IQVIA stock opened at $207.69 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.36.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after buying an additional 186,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

