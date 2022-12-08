International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of International Game Technology worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $30.84.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

