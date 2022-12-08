HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.10% of HomeStreet worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ HMST opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

