GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,475 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.99) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.44) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.27) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.26).

GSK Stock Performance

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,486 ($18.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £60.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,369.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,381.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,516.63. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at GSK

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,984.88). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,286,706.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

