GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s current price.

GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of -0.21.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

