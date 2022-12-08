Fmr LLC Has $45.84 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060,586 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ING Groep worth $45,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,134 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,900 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 963,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,905,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after acquiring an additional 494,478 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ING opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING Groep Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.21) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.74) to €12.50 ($13.16) in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €15.80 ($16.63) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

