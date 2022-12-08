Fmr LLC Acquires 248,829 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,829 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.28% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $42,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $103.69 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 246.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,388. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.