Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

NYSE FRT opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

