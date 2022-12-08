Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $239.52

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.52 ($2.92) and traded as low as GBX 234.50 ($2.86). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 238.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 701,682 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.35) to GBX 295 ($3.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £715.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,950.00.

In other news, insider Paul Forman sold 32,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.74), for a total value of £73,743.75 ($89,920.44).

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

