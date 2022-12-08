Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

