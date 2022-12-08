Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

