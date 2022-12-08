Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,287 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Altair Engineering by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the software’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,976 shares of the software’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,530 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 200.67 and a beta of 1.48. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.47 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,118 over the last three months. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.