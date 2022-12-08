Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,243 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.57 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

