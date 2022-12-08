Credit Suisse AG Sells 70 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CW opened at $172.49 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

