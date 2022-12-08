Credit Suisse AG Sells 583 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.7 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Shares of CFR opened at $137.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.67 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

