Credit Suisse AG Sells 44,613 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,613 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of TEGNA worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 1,799.8% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683,695 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 555,167.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,768 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 333.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in TEGNA by 2,260.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,205,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TEGNA by 3,406.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,984 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.70. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

