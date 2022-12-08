Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,997 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of IAC worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 29.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 329,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of IAC by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 736,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 48,104 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of IAC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IAC by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Transactions at IAC

IAC Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.93. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.