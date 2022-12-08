Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,040 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TOL opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

