Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,345 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.