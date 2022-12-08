Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of O-I Glass worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE OI opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass Company Profile

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

