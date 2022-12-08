Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 121.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $785.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $822.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $770.32. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

