Credit Suisse AG Purchases 851 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.13.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $246.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $248.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

