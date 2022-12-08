Credit Suisse AG Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $20,103,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $4,649,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $377.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $409.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

