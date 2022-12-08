Credit Suisse AG Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,675 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $60.05 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $507,977 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.