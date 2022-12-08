Credit Suisse AG Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Marqeta worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.98. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $19.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

