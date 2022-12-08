Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,816 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,077,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,018,000 after purchasing an additional 276,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 330,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

