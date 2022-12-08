Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.64 and a 200-day moving average of $203.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $249.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

