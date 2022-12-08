Cowen Initiates Coverage on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $274.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $481,343.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total value of $1,691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $481,343.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,593 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,358. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.