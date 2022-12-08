Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,913,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

