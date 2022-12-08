Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.46.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $481.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.96 and a 200 day moving average of $500.57. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $496,810,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

