Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Shares of CNXC stock opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.23.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
