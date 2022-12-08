Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

Concentrix Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,911.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,644 shares of company stock worth $3,890,740. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.23.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.