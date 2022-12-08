Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRK. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,680. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

