Citigroup Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $59.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $163.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 8.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

