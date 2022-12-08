Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $66.24.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

