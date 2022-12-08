Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $243,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALO opened at $57.74 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

