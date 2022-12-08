Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,421,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,790,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

