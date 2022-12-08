Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CASS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $579.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.65. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 19.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 76.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

