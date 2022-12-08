Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Cars.com worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cars.com by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 139,744 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 40.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 99,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARS opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,433.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.16 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Cars.com news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $59,009.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

