Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $481,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

