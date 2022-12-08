BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 28,217 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,217 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Macerich worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 23.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Macerich by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 765,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 269.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 96,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 70,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,869.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Macerich Trading Up 1.9 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

MAC stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Macerich Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -174.36%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

